A still from 'Dheere Dheere', Shikhar Pahariya Pic/X

Listen to this article Janhvi Kapoor’s beau Shikhar Pahariya reacts to her romantic track 'Dheere Dheere' from ‘Devara: Part 1’ x 00:00

The wait is finally over for fans of Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor as the highly anticipated second single from the much-awaited film ‘Devara: Part 1’ has dropped. Titled 'Dheere Dheere' this romantic number featuring the duo is both a visual and auditory delight that promises to linger with audiences long after the credits roll.

'Dheere Dheere' captures Janhvi Kapoor's character, Thangam, expressing her feelings towards the antagonist played by Jr NTR in this action-packed drama. The chemistry between the two is palpable, and both actors have truly brought their A-game to this enchanting track.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with lyrics by the talented Kausar Munir, beautifully encapsulating the essence of love. Bosco Martis's choreography adds an extra layer of charm to the performance. 'Dheere Dheere' is sung by Shilpa Rao in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while the Tamil version is performed by Deepthi Suresh.

Janhvi Kapoor not only impressed everyone with her dance moves, but she also left her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya awestruck.

Janhvi Kapoor also shared the teaser of the track on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Finally feels like my homecoming #DevaraSecondSingle is all yours now."

Shikhar Pahariya re-shared Janhvi's post about her new song from Devara on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Wow wow wow Maaasss"

Apart from Shikhar, Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor also reacted to the song and posted, "My iconic queen sister love you the most woooooooooo."

Following the high-octane 'Fear Song' which was a massive hit with over 23 million views, 'Dheere Dheere' offers a glimpse into the romantic side of the film.

‘Devara: Part 1’ is set for release on September 27, 2024. The film is directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with a presentation by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. Alongside NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Saif Ali Khan in a key role. The makers are sparing no effort to ensure the film's success, and with the buzz around the second single, expectations are soaring.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is garnering praise for her latest film, 'Ulajh', which has captivated audiences not just for its storyline but also for Kapoor's intense dedication to her role.