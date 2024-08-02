Devara- Part 1: The newly unveiled poster features NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in white against a forest backdrop, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans online

As anticipation builds for ‘Devara: Part 1,’ starring NTR Jr., fans are excited for the new romantic single dropping on August 5, 2024. This follows the intense release of the first single, 'Fear Song.'

The newly unveiled poster features NTR Jr. and Janhvi Kapoor in white against a forest backdrop, sparking a flurry of excitement among fans online.

Announcing the new track on social media, the Devara team wrote, “Time for hearts to go full throttle. The most awaited #DevaraSecondSingle is arriving on August 5th.”

Earlier, the makers had released the track titled ' Fear Song'. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. In the video of the track, Anirudh can be seen giving a high-octane performance to introduce the character of NTR Jr, who appeared to be in a complete action zone. He can be seen carrying off a murderous spree. The video concludes with a close-up of his bruised forehead.

From music to lyrics, the song is a reflection of the NTR Jr character in the movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, NTR Jr shared the track. "#FearSong is all yours... #Devara," he wrote.

Interestingly, the magnum opus marks Man of Masses NTR Jr’s second big collaboration with filmmaker Kortala Siva after the 2016 hit film ‘Janatha Garage’ which earned immense appreciation from audiences and critics.

Recently, at an event in Hyderabad, NTR Jr spoke about the magnum opus 'Devara: Part 1' and made them emotional by stating that the wait for the film would not only be worth it but would also fill them with pride. He said, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for 'Devara' will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ will be released in two parts. Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will hit theaters on 27th September, 2024, in five languages. Devara is a Anirudh Ravichander musical.