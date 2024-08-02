A video from the 'Ulajh' screening shows Rekha touching and kissing a large poster of the film featuring Janhvi Kapoor as if giving her blessings to the new movie

Rekha (Pic/Instant Bollywood)

On Thursday evening in Mumbai, Rekha attended the premiere of Janhvi Kapoor's new film, Ulajh, stepping in for the late superstar Sridevi. Janhvi invited Rekha to the screening, and her kind gesture on the red carpet is winning over fans.

Rekha kisses Janhvi Kapoor's poster at Ulajh screening

A video from the Ulajh screening shows Rekha touching and kissing a large poster of the film featuring Janhvi Kapoor, as if giving her blessings to the actress and her new film.

Fans of Rekha made a connection with Sridevi, noting that the two actresses were always close. One wrote, "Rekha was always a strong supporter of Sridevi, unlike Madhuri who is very diplomatic. Rekha dubbed for Sridevi when she was a newcomer, even Chandni movie that was first offered to Rekha,as she was Chandni in Silsila, Rekha declined the role and referred Sridevi to Yash chopra. Indeed two beautiful empresses of bollywood are Sridevi and Rekha (sic.)"

Another fan penned, "Sridevi and Rekha shared a deep bond...She had a special spark about her. She believed that after Vyjanthimala and Hema Malini, Sridevi was the third Tamil superstar in Hindi cinema"

"She misses Sridevi" another admirer wrote

Boney Kapoor jokes around with the paps

Boney Kapoor was having fun with the paparazzi, giving them tips on how to photograph him and other celebrities. He jokingly said, "Thoda neeche se lo na, aadmi batla lagta hai" (Take it from a lower angle, it makes a person look slimmer,) which made everyone laugh.

About Ulajh

In this thrilling narrative, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Suhana, a young diplomat embroiled in a treacherous personal conspiracy during her crucial assignment at the London embassy. As she navigates the complexities of her career-defining role, she finds herself entangled in the weight of her legacy and in a web of deception, where every ally could be a foe. Janhvi Kapoor's character and actions add an extra layer of intrigue for the audience, leaving them wanting more!

The trailer pulses with intensity, showcasing Janhvi, Gulshan, and Roshan at their electrifying best. Each character is layered with shades of grey, promising a rollercoaster ride of suspense and unexpected twists.

Audiences can expect heart-stopping moments and edge-of-your-seat drama as ‘Ulajh’ unfolds its gripping tale of traps, conspiracies, and betrayals. With its captivating storyline and stellar performances, the film promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

Janhvi Kapoor shares her thoughts on her role in the film, stating, "This film is particularly special to me as I portray a very challenging role of a diplomat for the first time. It has been a humbling and fascinating experience. Working with Sudhanshu Saria has been incredibly enriching; he made me push my own boundaries. Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance."