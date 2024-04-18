Breaking News
Ulajh teaser: 5 striking moments from Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer

Updated on: 18 April,2024 03:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Ulajh teaser: Helmed by National awaward-winningirector Sudhanshu Saria the movie stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles

Ulajh teaser: 5 striking moments from Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah-starrer

Junglee Pictures has finally announced the release date of the upcoming patriotic thriller Ulajh starring Jahnvi Kapoor. The movie shall hit theatres on 5th July, and it gives a sneak peek into the high stakes world of IFS (Indian Foreign Services). Helmed by National awaward-winningirector Sudhanshu Saria the movie stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles. The teaser of the movie was recently released and it surely did strike a chord with the audiences.


Here are 5 striking moments that we absolutely loved in the teaser.


 1. Jahnvi Kapoor in a never-seen avatar 


Audiences will see Jahnvi in a new &  interesting avatar in Ulajh. Playing the role of an IFS officer embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy Jahnvi for the first time will be portraying an IFS officer and we are excited to watch her on the screen.

 2.  Action sequences 

The teaser of the movie showcases some intelligently crafted action sequences and well it is quite fresh to see Janhvi perform some of these action scenes.

 3.  A refreshing glimpse in the world of diplomats

Ulajh gives a glimpse into the world of diplomats that is very refreshing and something that remains unexplored. The teaser has left us asking for more and we can't wait for it to release on 5th July.

 4.The intense voice over that will keep you hooked 

The voice-over in the teaser is quite intense and it keeps the flow of the teaser going. It adds to the mystery and suspense of the teaser surely.

 5. One-of-a-kind patriotic thriller

'Ulajh' is a patriotic thriller that sends out a strong message on safeguarding the interests of the nation at all cost. The patriotic thriller theme is beautifully portrayed in the teaser of the movie and we are actually counting days of its release.

Ulajh boasts powerhouse performers including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, Dialogues by Atika Chauhan, produced by Vineet Jain and Amrita Pandey, Ulajh is set to release in cinemas near you on 5th July.

