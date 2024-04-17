Breaking News
Entertainment News > Bollywood News
Actor Adil Hussain 'regrets' being part of Kabir Singh, says, 'It legitimizes male misogyny'

Updated on: 17 April,2024 04:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Actor Adil Hussain recently admitted it's the only movie he wishes he hadn't been in the movie 'Kabir Singh'

Actor Adil Hussain (Pics/IMDB)

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie 'Kabir Singh,' with Shahid Kapoor as the main character, got a lot of heat for its sexist content but still made waves at the box office and made a ton of money. Even after a few years since its release, people are still talking about it. Actor Adil Hussain recently admitted it's the only movie he wishes he hadn't been in.


Actor Adil Hussain on Kabir Singh


In a conversation with AP Podcast, Adil confessed that the only reason why he was in the movie was because he had not read the script first. He said, “That’s the only film in my life that I have done without reading the script, without seeing the movie which it is based on.” 


Adil revealed that when he went to watch the movie, he left in 20 minutes. He continued saying, "I regret it till today. The only movie I have regretted doing is that film… Kabir Singh.”

Adil described 'Kabir Singh' as a movie that belittles people, particularly women. He mentioned that while Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, has the freedom to create any kind of film he wants, it doesn't mean everyone has to agree with it.

“I think a film like this, it celebrates something which is not beneficial for the society. It legitimizes male misogyny. It legitimizes violence against anybody for that matter, doesn’t have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it and it should not be glorified,” he said.

Adil explained that he turned down the movie at first because he was too busy. Then, when the filmmakers sent him his part, he wanted to see the whole script, but they mistakenly sent him the original Telugu movie 'Arjun Reddy,' which was later remade as 'Kabir Singh.' Adil didn't have the chance to watch it, so he instructed his manager to demand a really high fee, hoping the filmmakers would back off, but they agreed to it anyway.

“I told my manager, ask them lot of money and they will say no but they agreed so I went and did it and I liked the scene. The scene I did is a good scene so I thought the film is also going to be good. So I go to watch the film and I thought what am I doing here? You have no idea how I felt. I felt so embarrassed.” He confessed.

Adil mentioned feeling ashamed at the mere thought of his wife watching this movie. "She would be so angry if she sees this.” he said.

Kabir Singh Sandeep Reddy Vanga shahid kapoor bollywood bollywood events
