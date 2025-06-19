Horoscope today, June 20: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign for June 20.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Giving the impression of knowing better than the other person may put them on the defensive. Make sustainable lifestyle and diet changes.

Cosmic tip: Deal with any challenge that comes your way.

Taurus

April 21 – May 20

A business meeting set for the afternoon brings some more changes on how the product should be marketed.

Cosmic tip: Be controlled when speaking to someone who wants a couple of questions clarified.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

A potential client may change the timing to meet. Be mindful about what you eat and from which source as you may contract a water born issue.

Cosmic tip: Stay away from a one-upmanship attitude.

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Some can expect a raise in salary/ a promotion. An auspicious day for financial decisions.

Cosmic tip: Rule over your emotions; a calm mind can handle any situation.

Leo

July 24 - Aug 23

Those looking for a partner for a joint venture find one who is on the same page and same outcomes. Do be careful with the diet and exercise regime.

Cosmic tip: Just be positive.

Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

Preparing in detail for an interview is important as you must make them realise your vast and experienced knowledge.

Cosmic tip: Remember your potential is limitless. You are worthy of every success that comes in.

Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 22

Career enters a positive time. Try and have a couple of hours when you don’t use any devices. A long-distance call is cherished.

Cosmic tip: Only have medication prescribed by the doctor.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 22

Consider all benefits and compromises before agreeing to a business partnership (you prefer only being answerable to yourself).

Cosmic tip: Stay away from unnecessary complications.

Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

A senior or mentor is helpful, so be proactive and honest about your thoughts and worries. Do get enough sleep.

Cosmic tip: Remember life doesn’t wait for anyone. Make full use of each day.

Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Staying far away from office politics is a wise mindset to hold onto (it’s better to just do your job and keep it to that).

Cosmic tip: Improve equation to a better level with siblings.

Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Travel within the country brings a wonderful business opportunity. However, you need to follow up this lead. Singles meet someone new.

Cosmic tip: Meet friends for coffee or dinner if possible.

Pisces

Feb 20 – March 20

A business trip is rescheduled for next week. Read documents carefully. Some review investments and financial goals.

Cosmic tip: Work through responsibilities and karma to the best of your ability.