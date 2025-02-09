MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan reflects on team’s maiden SA20 title; experienced Afghanistan campaigner finds Saturday’s triumph unbelievable

The victorious MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan with their Betway SA20 trophy at the Wanderers on Saturday. PIC/SA20

Listen to this article "Whole team has done well together": MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan x 00:00

MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan refused to credit one or two players and insisted that it’s sheer team work that has helped the team clinch their maiden SA20 title here on Saturday. More importantly though he felt that the dominant fashion in which the franchise marched to the title is unbelievable.

MI Cape Town beat two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a whopping 76 runs in a lop-sided summit clash at the Wanderers. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, MICT posted 181-8 off their 20 overs. In reply, SEC were bowled out for just 105 in 18.4 overs thanks mainly to MICT pacer Kagiso Rabada, who took an inspirational 4-25.

Thumping win

“Last year and the year before, we were bottom of the table. So, to come up now and first top the table [in the league phase] and then winning the final is special. But, we also got the most points in the group stages [35 points from seven wins in 10 games in the league phase] and that too we won six games with bonus points [overall MICT won as many as nine games out of 12 this season]. I think all this makes this title win unbelievable,” Khan, who bowled a miserly spell in the final to finish with 1-19, said at the post-match press conference.

“This shows that everyone has contributed to this title win. We have not depended on one or two guys, but the whole team has done well together. So, if it’s one wicket or just 20 runs scored, these are all important contributions that came at crucial times,” added Khan. Interestingly, there was no big individual score by an MICT batter. Openers Rassie van der Dussen (25-ball 23, 2x6) and Ryan Rickleton (15-ball 33, 1x4, 4x6) gave MICT the perfect start (52 in 5 overs) after which No. 3 Reeza Hendricks was out for a duck but thereafter, Connor Esterhuizen (26-ball 39, 2x4, 2x6), George Linde (14-ball 20, 3x6) and Dewald Brevis (18-ball 38, 2x4, 4x6) made invaluable contributions at breakneck pace. Such was the MI dominance with the willow that they hammered a whopping 15 sixes and eight fours in the innings. Sunrisers Eastern Cape coach Adrian Birrell doffed his hat to the new champions. “MI played really well today. They’ve been the most consistent team in the tournament and are deserving winners. Today, they batted very well and then KG [Kagiso Rabada], Trent [Boult] and Rashid [Khan] were brilliant with the ball as well,” said Birrell.

Jansen: Tough to bowl

SEC all-rounder and the tournament’s highest wicket-taker Marco Jansen (19 wickets) said it was tough to bowl to MI CT openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickleton throughout the tournament. “Rassie and Ryan have been the best opening pair of this tournament,” said Jansen, who was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.