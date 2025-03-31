Mbappe = Ronaldo

Real Madrid striker Kylian ecstatic after matching idol Cristiano’s first season tally at Los Blancos with brace in 3-2 win over Leganes

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe exults after scoring against Leganes on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said it was special to match Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season tally of 33 goals for Los Blancos after netting a brace on Saturday against Leganes in La Liga.

Mbappe’s double took him to 33 strikes in 44 appearances across all competitions, the same number of goals as his idol managed in the 2009-10 campaign.

Ronaldo, who joined from Manchester United, went on to become Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 450 goals.

“It’s very special... to have the same number of goals as Cristiano is always good,” Mbappe told Real Madrid TV.

“He scored many goals, and I know what he means to Real Madrid and me. When we speak, he gives me a lot of advice, but we have to win trophies here,” the Frenchman added.

Mbappe dinked a perfect Panenka penalty down the middle to open the scoring and then after Madrid fell behind, completed their comeback with a free-kick in the 3-2 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The win put Madrid level with leaders Barcelona at the top of the table, but the Catalans have a game in hand.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti praised Mbappe’s display, with the forward in sparkling form after an inconsistent start to life at Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

“He’s doing very well, he’s a lot more active and present in [the team’s] play,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“He’s making the difference and that’s what we want from him,” the Italian coach added.

Previously Ancelotti suggested Mbappe could live up to Ronaldo’s legacy at Madrid, but only with a lot of hard work.

“He has the quality to reach his numbers, but he has to work hard, because Cristiano set the bar very high, but he can reach Cristiano’s level,” said Ancelotti in February, after Mbappe netted a hat-trick against Manchester City.

33

No. of goals Kylian Mbappe has scored this season for Real Madrid

