Forest make it to semi-finals after 34 years

Ryan Yates (right) celebrates scoring the winning spot-kick for Forest. Pic/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years as Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels starred in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

After the quarter-final clash at the Amex Stadium finished 0-0 following extra-time, Sels took centre-stage to send Forest to Wembley. He saved spot-kicks from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez before Ryan Yates held his nerve to stroke home the winner.

