Forest make it to semi-finals after 34 years

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Brighton
AFP |

Top

He saved spot-kicks from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez before Ryan Yates held his nerve to stroke home the winner

Ryan Yates (right) celebrates scoring the winning spot-kick for Forest. Pic/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 34 years as Belgian goalkeeper Matz Sels starred in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. 


After the quarter-final clash at the Amex Stadium finished 0-0 following extra-time, Sels took centre-stage to send Forest to Wembley. He saved spot-kicks from Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Gomez before Ryan Yates held his nerve to stroke home the winner.


