Rashford brace fires Villa into FA Cup semis

Updated on: 31 March,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Preston (UK)
Rashford struck twice in the second half at Deepdale to end Preston’s stubborn resistance before Jacob Ramsey wrapped up Villa’s long-awaited return to the last four

Aston Villa's English striker Marcus Rashford celebrates with teammates after scoring his team first goal during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Preston North End and Aston Villa at Deepdale stadium in Preston, north-west England. Pic/AFP

Marcus Rashford’s first goals for Aston Villa inspired a 3-0 win against Preston North End that sent his side into the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 10 years on Sunday. 


Rashford struck twice in the second half at Deepdale to end Preston’s stubborn resistance before Jacob Ramsey wrapped up Villa’s long-awaited return to the last four.


