Rashford earns England recall

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:29 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Rashford last played for the Three Lions a year ago, but has been revitalised since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United

Marcus Rashford

Thomas Tuchel said Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson are contenders for England’s 2026 World Cup squad after earning recalls in his first squad on Friday for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.


Also Read: Big Brighton test for City


Rashford last played for the Three Lions a year ago, but has been revitalised since a January loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United. Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 34, last played for England in November 2023. 


“Everyone who’s with us on this journey in the first camp is a contender for the World Cup,” said boss Tuchel.

