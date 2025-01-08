Forest tame Wolves 3-0; close gap with leaders Liverpool

Wolves pressed and probed for a way back into the game after the break but were toothless in the absence of talisman Matheus Cunha through suspension

Nottingham Forest’s Morgan Gibbs-White (left), Chris Wood, and Neco Williams (right) celebrate a goal yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest’s stunning season continued with a 3-0 victory at Wolves on Monday to give boss Nuno Espirito Santo a winning return to Molineux.

Morgan Gibbs-White and the in-form Chris Wood struck before half-time to take Forest to within six points of leaders Liverpool, who they host in their next league game. Substitute Taiwo Awoniyi rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

Forest remain third in the table but move level on points with Arsenal. A top-four finish would guarantee a return to the continent’s elite competition for the first time in 45 years for the two-time European champions.

Forest’s unexpected rise from battling relegation until the final day of last season into Champions League contenders has been build on a solid defence and Wood’s purple patch.

Wolves pressed and probed for a way back into the game after the break but were toothless in the absence of talisman Matheus Cunha through suspension.

