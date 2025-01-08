Breaking News
Aubameyang suffered sleepless nights after burglary

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Auba revealed the robber broke his jaw and the incident left him and his family scarred. It was shortly after that he left the club and went back to England to play for Chelsea

Aubameyang suffered sleepless nights after burglary

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. Pic/AFP

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has opened up on the traumatic experience he and his family went through when a few men broke into his house in August 2022.


At the time, the Gabonese striker was playing for FC Barcelona and his house in the town of Castelldefels was broken into while his entire family was at home. The robbers held his kids at gunpoint and stole jewellery, watches and a car.


“My eldest son came running and said to me, ‘Dad, some guys are in the house. I said, ‘Just hide’. They came in from outside, where my wife was smoking with my cousin and her boyfriend. They took him [the cousin’s boyfriend] and came into the house. They had a gun.

“There were four or five. One had the gun and said to me, ‘Just go down’. I said, ‘Tell me what you want’ and he said, ‘Sit down’. I said, ‘No’. This is when he started to punch me,” said Aubameyang to The Athletic.

Auba revealed the robber broke his jaw and the incident left him and his family scarred. It was shortly after that he left the club and went back to England to play for Chelsea.

“I was always thinking about this. I did so many nights like this: not sleeping at all, just thinking about that. You have some nightmares,” he added.

