Treesa-Gayatri qualify for pre-quarters; Prannoy’s tie suspended over roof leak

India’s Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

India’s women’s doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand easily overcame the challenge from Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai, beating the Thai pair in straight games in the opening round of the Malaysia Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair, seeded sixth here, won 21-10, 21-10 in just 30 minutes to secure a place in the round of 16. On a high following their success in the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament in Lucknow, Treesa and Gayatri faced little challenge from the unseeded Thai pair taking a 17-8 lead in no time. The second game saw the Thai pair go neck-and-neck till 8-all before Treesa and Gayatri ran away with the game and the match.

Meanwhile, HS Prannoy experienced a frustrating start to the tournament as his match against Canada’s Brian Yang was suspended midway due to a leaking roof.

Yang was leading 11-9 in the second game when officials decided to suspend the match, which will now resume on Wednesday with the score at 21-12, 9-11.

