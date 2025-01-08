Tennis legend Sania Mirza picks Belarusian as favourite to win Aus Open; says she has worked hard to emerge from near-quitter in 2022 to World No. 1 currently

Aryna Sabalenka during her title-winning run at the Brisbane International recently. Pic/AP, PTI; (right) Sania Mirza. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article ‘Aryna Sabalenka is a complete player’ x 00:00

India tennis legend Sania Mirza is all praise for women’s World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ahead of the Australian Open that begins on Sunday, January 12.

Belarusian Sabalenka, 26, recently clinched the Brisbane International title, beating Russian qualifier Polina Kudermetova 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the summit clash, and her red-hot form is what puts her in a strong position to clinch what will be a hat-trick of Australian Open titles.

“I believe Sabalenka is the favourite because this is the Australian Open and the court and the hot conditions suit her perfectly. But I feel you cannot take [World No. 3] Cocoa [Gauff] out of the equation especially given the way she has been playing over the last few months and even with the United States [she beat World No. 2 Iga Swiatek to help USA win the United Cup],” Mirza, 38, said during an online media interaction ahead of the year’s first Grand Slam that will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Interestingly, Sabalenka recently revealed that she had contemplated quitting the game two years ago when she was double-faulting too often. Mirza appreciated the hard work put in by the Belarusian to get to the No. 1 ranking from that dejected situation not too long ago.

“Sabalenka has come together really well. There was a phase when she was making so many double faults and people were saying that she doesn’t have it in her to win Grand Slams. Yet, today she is No. 1.

“She has really worked on herself, both mentally and physically. She also has a great team around her and all this has helped her become a complete player. She has proven to everybody that her serve now is one of the strongest on the tour She’s playing the best tennis of her life,” added Mirza, who won the

Australian Open mixed doubles title alongside compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009 and then emerged champion in the women’s doubles in 2016 with Swiss legend

Martina Hingis.