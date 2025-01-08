Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Pak fined and docked five points for slow over rate

Pak fined and docked five points for slow over-rate

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:36 AM IST  |  Dubai
AP , PTI |

The ICC said in a statement that match referee Richie Richardson of the West Indies imposed the sanction

Pak fined and docked five points for slow over-rate

Pakistan's Shan Masood (2nd L) is congratulated by Pakistan's Babar Azam (2nd R) after scoring a half-century (50 runs) during the third day of the second international Test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at Newlands stadium in Cape Town. Pic/AFP

The ICC has fined Pakistan players 25 per cent of their match fee and also docked the team five World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in the second Test at Newlands. 


Also Read: Former WI captain Clive Lloyd disgusted at 2-tier Test plan


South Africa swept Pakistan 2-0 in the series with a 10-wicket win inside four days in the second Test. The ICC said in a statement that match referee Richie Richardson of the West Indies imposed the sanction.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

