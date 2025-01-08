Former WI captain Clive Lloyd disgusted at 2-tier Test plan

The West Indian legend, who captained his region from 1974-75 to 1984-85, appealed to the establishment for financial help

Sir Clive Lloyd, 80, the former captain of the West Indies team that ruled Test cricket in the 1970s and 1980s, expressed his displeasure at the possibility of a two-tier system for Test cricket.

“I can’t believe that a plan has being hatched for West Indies to play in the second tier of the Test championship. I do agree that West Indies are not playing according to its reputation, Now if they don’t get the opportunity to play with the top teams, how will our cricketers learn?

“We were known as an iconic team and the ICC [International Cricket Council] has forgotten that. No team could beat us [in a series] in 15 years. How can these factors be forgotten? T20 cricket has spoilt our cricket. We need money and assistance,” Lloyd said in Guyana on Monday.

The West Indian legend, who captained his region from 1974-75 to 1984-85, appealed to the establishment for financial help.

“We can turn it around if we get financial help from the ICC. We have 14 islands and can’t travel by train or bus, so we have to fly, which is expensive.

We can’t play a large number of domestic matches for this reason. Even hotels are expensive and ICC will have to realise that. Three teams [India, Australia and England] have decided to get maximum money from the ICC and we will get less!

“In the English Premier League [football], Arsenal or Chelsea get an equal share. I am sure if we sit down and plan, this can be avoided. We were used globally when we were on top. Now, we need help. Please don’t forget the glory of the West Indies,” remarked Lloyd.