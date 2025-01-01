Jasprit surpasses Ashwin’s rating-point record in ICC rankings

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Jasprit surpasses Ashwins rating point record in ICC rankings

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Ashwin’s highest rating was 904, achieved in December 2016. The 907 ranking points also placed Bumrah as joint-17th in the all-time list with Derek Underwood of England

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/PTI

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday bettered spin stalwart R Ashwin’s all-time rating-point record by an Indian in the latest ICC rankings when he touched the 907-point mark.


Ashwin’s highest rating was 904, achieved in December 2016. The 907 ranking points also placed Bumrah as joint-17th in the all-time list with Derek Underwood of England.


