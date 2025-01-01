Ashwin’s highest rating was 904, achieved in December 2016. The 907 ranking points also placed Bumrah as joint-17th in the all-time list with Derek Underwood of England

Jasprit Bumrah. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jasprit surpasses Ashwin’s rating-point record in ICC rankings x 00:00

India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday bettered spin stalwart R Ashwin’s all-time rating-point record by an Indian in the latest ICC rankings when he touched the 907-point mark.

Ashwin’s highest rating was 904, achieved in December 2016. The 907 ranking points also placed Bumrah as joint-17th in the all-time list with Derek Underwood of England.

