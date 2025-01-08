Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Osaka splits from rapper Cordae

Osaka splits from rapper Cordae

Updated on: 08 January,2025 07:43 AM IST  |  Melbourne
AFP |

Top

Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday

Osaka splits from rapper Cordae

Naomi Osaka and Cordae

Listen to this article
Osaka splits from rapper Cordae
x
00:00

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae have split up just days ahead of the Australian Open


Also Read: ‘Sabalenka is a complete player’


The couple have been together since 2019 and share a young daughter, Shai. “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. “Really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing,” the tennis star added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naomi Osaka australian open tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK