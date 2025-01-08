Osaka splits from rapper Cordae

Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday
Naomi Osaka and Cordae
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae have split up just days ahead of the Australian Open.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: ‘Sabalenka is a complete player’
The couple have been together since 2019 and share a young daughter, Shai. “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. “Really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing,” the tennis star added.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever