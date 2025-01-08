Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday

Naomi Osaka and Cordae

Listen to this article Osaka splits from rapper Cordae x 00:00

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka says she and her American rapper boyfriend Cordae have split up just days ahead of the Australian Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘Sabalenka is a complete player’

The couple have been together since 2019 and share a young daughter, Shai. “Hi everyone, just wanted to say that Cordae and I are no longer in a relationship,” Osaka wrote on Instagram Monday. “No bad blood at all, he’s a great person and an awesome dad. “Really glad our paths crossed because my daughter is my biggest blessing,” the tennis star added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever