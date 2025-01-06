Auckland Classic: Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury

In her first WTA final after three years, she pulled out after winning the opening set 6-4 against Denmark’s Clara Tauson

Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just a week before the Australian Open.

