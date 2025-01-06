Breaking News
Mid-Day Test Drive: Few clean, many filthy civic-run toilets from Mulund to Sion in Eastern Express Highway
Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshis: Crime Branch investigation finds fake Aadhar cards available for Rs 2000
Thane railway station platform number 5 to get new roof before rains
Kurla BEST bus crash: Accused’s lawyer filed RTI to find why bus was sent to Kurla depot before mechanical analysis
Poor AQI: BMC lifts ban on construction activities, but dust rules stay
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Auckland Classic Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury

Auckland Classic: Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Auckland
AFP |

Top

In her first WTA final after three years, she  pulled out after winning the opening set 6-4 against Denmark’s Clara Tauson

Auckland Classic: Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury

Naomi Osaka

Listen to this article
Auckland Classic: Naomi Osaka retires from final after sustaining an injury
x
00:00

Naomi Osaka retired from the final of the Auckland Classic with an abdominal injury Sunday, a blow to the Japanese star just a week before the Australian Open.


Also Read: NZ crush SL by 9 wkts in 1st ODI


In her first WTA final after three years, she  pulled out after winning the opening set 6-4 against Denmark’s Clara Tauson.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Naomi Osaka tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK