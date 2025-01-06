NZ crush SL by 9 wkts in 1st ODI

The tourists never recovered after slumping to 23-4 inside 10 overs, dismissed in the 44th over for 178 after being asked to bat in cold, windy Wellington

New Zealand's Matt Henry (R) celebrates Sri Lanka's Eshan Malinga being caught with teammate Jacob Duffy during the first one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Pic/AFP

Matt Henry claimed four wickets and Will Young scored an unbeaten 90 Sunday as New Zealand coasted to a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international.

The tourists never recovered after slumping to 23-4 inside 10 overs, dismissed in the 44th over for 178 after being asked to bat in cold, windy Wellington.

In response, Young was barely flustered during a fluent 86-ball knock, putting on 93 for the opening stand with Rachin Ravindra, who scored 45.

Mark Chapman was not out 29 as the home side reached the target from 26.2 overs in an emphatic start to the three-match series.

