Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SL beat NZ in 3rd T20 dead rubber

SL beat NZ in 3rd T20 dead rubber

Updated on: 03 January,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Nelson
AP , PTI |

New Zealand needed to achieve its highest run chase in T20s to complete a clean sweep and were given a good start by Rachin Ravindra [69]. But the Kiwis fell just short in the end

SL beat NZ in 3rd T20 dead rubber

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (L) plays a shot as New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitch Hay looks on during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Pic/AFP

Kusal Perera scored Sri Lanka’s fastest T20I century, from 44 balls, on Thursday to spur his team to a consolation win over New Zealand by seven runs in the final match of the three-game series.


Perera’s career-best score in a century partnership with captain Charith Asalanka lifted Sri Lanka to 218-5. New Zealand needed to achieve its highest run chase in T20s to complete a clean sweep and were given a good start by Rachin Ravindra [69]. But the Kiwis fell just short in the end.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


sri lanka new zealand t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

