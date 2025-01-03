SL beat NZ in 3rd T20 dead rubber

New Zealand needed to achieve its highest run chase in T20s to complete a clean sweep and were given a good start by Rachin Ravindra [69]. But the Kiwis fell just short in the end

Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera (L) plays a shot as New Zealand wicketkeeper Mitch Hay looks on during the third Twenty20 cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Saxton Oval in Nelson. Pic/AFP

Kusal Perera scored Sri Lanka’s fastest T20I century, from 44 balls, on Thursday to spur his team to a consolation win over New Zealand by seven runs in the final match of the three-game series.

Perera’s career-best score in a century partnership with captain Charith Asalanka lifted Sri Lanka to 218-5. New Zealand needed to achieve its highest run chase in T20s to complete a clean sweep and were given a good start by Rachin Ravindra [69]. But the Kiwis fell just short in the end.

