Mendis, Perera shine as SL secure series win over West Indies with nine-wicket win

Updated on: 18 October,2024 03:42 PM IST  |  Dambulla
ANI |

With this win, Sri Lanka has completed a fine comeback in the series, winning it by 2-1 after losing the first match by five wickets

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (R) and Kusal Perera run between the wickets during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. Pic/AFP

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera helped Sri Lanka secure a nine-wicket win over West Indies in the third and final T20I at Dambulla on Thursday.


With this win, Sri Lanka has completed a fine comeback in the series, winning it by 2-1 after losing the first match by five wickets.


After wining the toss, West Indies opted to bat first.


Spinners Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga and Charith Asalanka dominated the proceedings, reducing West Indies to 62/5 in 11.1 overs. WI's run-making was sort of slow, with then 'Men in Maroon' having made 42/2 in six overs.

Skipper Rovman Powell (37 in 27, with a four and three sixes) and Gudakesh Motie (32 in 15 balls, with a four and three sixes) put on a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Another contribution from Romario Shepherd (18 in 13 balls, with a four and a six) sent WI to 162/8 in their 20 overs.

Also Read: Sri Lanka sports minister denies night club visit caused team's T20 WC exit

Theekshana (2/19) and Hasaranga (2/24) were the top bowlers for SL.

Chasing 163 runs, SL put on a 60-run partnership for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (39 in 22 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Mendis taking SL to 67 at the loss of one wicket in six overs of the powerplay.

Later, Mendis (68 in 50 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Kusal Perera (55 in 36 balls, with seven fours) took SL to a victory with nine wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Gudakesh Motie took the only wicket for WI.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sri lanka west indies t20 cricket news sports news Sports Update

