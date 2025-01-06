Breaking News
Mumbai secure consolation win

Mumbai secure consolation win

Updated on: 06 January,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Baroda progressed to the quarter-finals after topping their respective groups

Mumbai secure consolation win

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Mumbai secure consolation win
Domestic heavyweights Mumbai grabbed a consolation win over Saurashtra, beating them by a margin of five wickets with 24 balls to spare. 


Also Read: "It will be sad if it’s his last series": Cummins on Virat Kohli


Teen sensation Ayush Mhatre hammered his way to 148 as Mumbai chased down a target of 290 with considerable ease. Mumbai finished third place in group C with 20 points, four less than Karnataka and Punjab who go through to the knock-outs. Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Baroda progressed to the quarter-finals after topping their respective groups.


