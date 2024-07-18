Breaking News
Mumbai: Gym trainer assaults member with mudgar
Mumbai: BMC wakes up after a slab from Andheri flyover collapses
Mumbai: Aanvi was very friendly. We always took her help while planning holidays, influencer's neighbours say
AAI tests instrument landing, radar systems at Navi Mumbai airport
Mumbai: Accused in Cordelia cruise case is kingpin of MD supply in MMR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > HS Prannoy working on his pace

HS Prannoy working on his pace

Updated on: 19 July,2024 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Prannoy, a 2022 Thomas Cup-winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, has battled past a chronic stomach disorder, a nagging back injury, and more recently a week-long bout of chikungunya

HS Prannoy working on his pace

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
HS Prannoy working on his pace
x
00:00

Ahead of his rather late Olympic debut, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, 32, is focussed on building his pace and stamina for Paris and helping him is his coach and former player RMV Gurusaidutt.


Also Read: ‘Must approach Paris like it’s any normal World Cup’, Sift Kaur Samra


Prannoy, a 2022 Thomas Cup-winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, has battled past a chronic stomach disorder, a nagging back injury, and more recently a week-long bout of chikungunya. “Prannoy is the kind of player who steps up on big occasions. He’s done that multiple times over the last three or four years. Based on the last 3-4 tournaments, I felt people were trying to push him for pace in terms of making him move quickly. So that was something that we thought we could make it easier for him in training,” Gurusaidutt told PTI.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

h s prannoy 2024 Paris Olympics badminton sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK