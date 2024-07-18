HS Prannoy working on his pace

Prannoy, a 2022 Thomas Cup-winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, has battled past a chronic stomach disorder, a nagging back injury, and more recently a week-long bout of chikungunya

Ahead of his rather late Olympic debut, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, 32, is focussed on building his pace and stamina for Paris and helping him is his coach and former player RMV Gurusaidutt.

Prannoy, a 2022 Thomas Cup-winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, has battled past a chronic stomach disorder, a nagging back injury, and more recently a week-long bout of chikungunya. “Prannoy is the kind of player who steps up on big occasions. He’s done that multiple times over the last three or four years. Based on the last 3-4 tournaments, I felt people were trying to push him for pace in terms of making him move quickly. So that was something that we thought we could make it easier for him in training,” Gurusaidutt told PTI.

