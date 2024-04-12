Breaking News
Badminton Asia Cships PV Prannoy bow out as Indias challenge ends
Badminton Asia C’ships: PV, Prannoy bow out as India’s challenge ends

Updated on: 12 April,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Ningbo (China)
PTI |

Badminton Asia C'ships: PV, Prannoy bow out as India's challenge ends
India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships ended after double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy bowed out in pre-quarterfinals of their respective events here on Thursday.


Also Read: Wrestler Udit settles for silver at Asian C’ships


Sindhu fought valiantly for for an hour and nine minutes but was outperformed by sixth seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-13. 17-21. It was Sindhu’s first loss against Yue, against whom she had a flawless 5-0 record before Thursday’s contest. Seventh seed Prannoy went down meekly to unseeded Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 11-21.


In the women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the pre-quarterfinals, going down 17-21, 12-21 to third seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

pv sindhu h s prannoy badminton sports news Sports Update
