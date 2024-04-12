Badminton Asia C’ships: PV, Prannoy bow out as India’s challenge ends

Sindhu fought valiantly for for an hour and nine minutes but was outperformed by sixth seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-13. 17-21

PV Sindhu

India’s challenge at the Badminton Asia Championships ended after double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy bowed out in pre-quarterfinals of their respective events here on Thursday.

Sindhu fought valiantly for for an hour and nine minutes but was outperformed by sixth seed Han Yue of China 18-21, 21-13. 17-21. It was Sindhu’s first loss against Yue, against whom she had a flawless 5-0 record before Thursday’s contest. Seventh seed Prannoy went down meekly to unseeded Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 11-21.

In the women’s doubles, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the pre-quarterfinals, going down 17-21, 12-21 to third seeded Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

