Meanwhile, Abhimanyu defeated Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan 6-5 in men’s 70kg freestyle, while Vicky pinned down home favourite Andrey Romanovitch Aronov 10-1 in the men’s 97kg to help India bag two bronze

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Wrestler Udit settles for silver at Asian C’ships x 00:00

Indian wrestler Udit settled for a silver medal after a 4-5 loss to Kento Yumiya of Japan in the men’s freestyle 57kg final at the senior Asian Championship on Thursday.

Also Read: India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu defeated Begijon Kuldashev of Uzbekistan 6-5 in men’s 70kg freestyle, while Vicky pinned down home favourite Andrey Romanovitch Aronov 10-1 in the men’s 97kg to help India bag two bronze.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever