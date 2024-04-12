India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1

Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3, 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 to En Shuo Liang

Rutuja Bhosale won the singles rubber, while the duo of Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina prevailed in the doubles contest as the Indian women’s team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China, on Thursday.

India are currently placed third in Pool A following two wins and a loss in three outings.

Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3, 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 to En Shuo Liang.

In the decisive doubles contest, Thombare combined well with Raina to emerge 4-6 6-1 (15-13) winner to seal the issue in India’s favour at the Moon Island Clay Park.

