India beat Chinese Taipei 2 1
India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1

Updated on: 12 April,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3, 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 to En Shuo Liang

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Rutuja Bhosale won the singles rubber, while the duo of Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina prevailed in the doubles contest as the Indian women’s team defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 in a Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China, on Thursday.


Also Read: It’s not a Rune shock for India’s Sumit Nagal at Monte Carlo


India are currently placed third in Pool A following two wins and a loss in three outings. 


Bhosale defeated Hao-Ching Chan in straights sets 6-3, 6-2 but Raina lost the second singles match 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 to En Shuo Liang.

In the decisive doubles contest, Thombare combined well with Raina to emerge 4-6 6-1 (15-13) winner to seal the issue in India’s favour at the Moon Island Clay Park.

