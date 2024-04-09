Breaking News
India start with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup
India start with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup

Updated on: 10 April,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Changsha (China)
PTI |

In the inconsequential doubles, Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1

Ankita Raina

Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game, while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Tuesday. 


Bhosale double bageled Fiji’s Tarani Kamoe to put India ahead. Raina then sealed the contest with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Saoirse Breen, who is also from Fiji. In the inconsequential doubles, Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


