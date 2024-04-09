India start with easy win in Billie Jean King Cup

In the inconsequential doubles, Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1

Rutuja Bhosale did not lose a single game, while Ankita Raina too had an easy outing as the Indian team blanked Pacific Oceania 3-0 on the opening day of the Billie Jean King Cup here on Tuesday.

Bhosale double bageled Fiji’s Tarani Kamoe to put India ahead. Raina then sealed the contest with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Saoirse Breen, who is also from Fiji. In the inconsequential doubles, Shrivalli Rashmika Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare outplayed Mehetia Boosie and Ruby Coffin 6-1, 6-1.

