Sports News > Other Sports News
It’s not a Rune shock for India’s Sumit Nagal at Monte Carlo

Updated on: 12 April,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Monte Carlo
PTI

However, he lost his serve twice in the final set. The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up

Sumit Nagal; (inset) Holger Rune

Listen to this article
Putting up a brave fight, India’s Sumit Nagal took a set off World No. 7  Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters, here on Thursday.


In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune’s party by taking the second set after the second round match, which was suspended due to rain on Wednesday, resumed.


Also Read: Furious Medvedev knocked out by Khachanov in Rd 3


However, he lost his serve twice in the final set. The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up. 

He lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event. Nevertheless, it was a memorable tournament for him as he became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

