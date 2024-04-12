It’s not a Rune shock for India’s Sumit Nagal at Monte Carlo

However, he lost his serve twice in the final set. The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up

Sumit Nagal; (inset) Holger Rune

Putting up a brave fight, India’s Sumit Nagal took a set off World No. 7 Holger Rune before losing his rain-hit second round match of the Monte Carlo Masters, here on Thursday.

In an impressive show of grit and gumption, Nagal threatened to spoil Rune’s party by taking the second set after the second round match, which was suspended due to rain on Wednesday, resumed.

However, he lost his serve twice in the final set. The Indian qualifier was behind 1-2 against seventh seed Rune in the second set, when the heavens opened up.

He lost 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 after battling hard for two hours and 11 minutes in the prestigious clay court event. Nevertheless, it was a memorable tournament for him as he became the first Indian to win a singles main draw match at a Masters event on clay.

