Without the court’s backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024. The Spain international moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August

Dani Olmo

Listen to this article Barcelona unable to register Olmo for rest of the season x 00:00

The Spanish league said Tuesday that Barcelona has failed to meet Financial Fair Play rules in the latest blow to the club’s hopes of keeping playmaker Dani Olmo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The league said Barcelona “did not present any alternative” on adhering to the regulations, which was required for the club to “register any player beginning on Jan 2.”

Barcelona needed to have another financial lever approved by the league in order to register Olmo after a judge ruled against the club on Monday in the second consecutive court setback ahead of the end-of-year deadline.

Without the court’s backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024. The Spain international moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August.

Barcelona had reportedly reached a deal to sell VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou stadium for 100 million euros ($104 million). That would reportedly be enough for the club to add Olmo and forward Pau Víctor to the squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever