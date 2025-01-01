Breaking News
Barcelona unable to register Olmo for rest of the season

Updated on: 02 January,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AP , PTI |

Without the court’s backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024. The Spain international moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August

Dani Olmo

The Spanish league said Tuesday that Barcelona has failed to meet Financial Fair Play rules in the latest blow to the club’s hopes of keeping playmaker Dani Olmo.


The league said Barcelona “did not present any alternative” on adhering to the regulations, which was required for the club to “register any player beginning on Jan 2.”


Barcelona needed to have another financial lever approved by the league in order to register Olmo after a judge ruled against the club on Monday in the second consecutive court setback ahead of the end-of-year deadline.


Without the court’s backing or the league’s approval, Olmo’s contract can’t be registered beyond the end of 2024. The Spain international moved from Leipzig to Barcelona in August.

Barcelona had reportedly reached a deal to sell VIP seats at the renovated Camp Nou stadium for 100 million euros ($104 million). That would reportedly be enough for the club to add Olmo and forward Pau Víctor to the squad.

