Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:15 AM IST  |  Barcelona
AP , PTI |

Top

Barcelona said the 17-year-old Yamal has a grade-one injury to his right ankle. He sustained the injury in the team's 1-0 loss to Leganes at home in the Spanish league on Sunday, when he had to be replaced in the 75th minute

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury

Lamine Yamal. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal out for up to a month because of ankle injury
x
00:00

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks because of an ankle injury, the club said Monday.


Barcelona said the 17-year-old Yamal has a grade-one injury to his right ankle. He sustained the injury in the team's 1-0 loss to Leganes at home in the Spanish league on Sunday, when he had to be replaced in the 75th minute.


Also Read: Yamal wants to be a Barca legend


He is set to miss Barcelona's match against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish league on Saturday and against fourth-division club Barbastro in the Copa del Rey in January. He is also unlikely to be fit for team's game against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, also in January.

Yamal has already missed time because of a right-ankle injury earlier this season, an ailment that also kept him from playing some matches with Spain's national team.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



fc barcelona la liga football sports news Sports Update

