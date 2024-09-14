Yamal wants to be a Barca legend

“I hope I never leave [Barcelona], I want to be a legend at Barca,” the 17-year-old replied on the hit show El Hormiguero.

Lamine Yamal

Spain’s teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal said on Thursday in a televised interview that he hopes “never” to leave Barcelona because he wants to be “a legend” at the club.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut aged 15 in April 2023 and burst into the limelight last season, becoming a key player for the Catalan giants.

