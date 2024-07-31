Sena (UBT) chief dares PM to campaign in state, says either he or the DyCM will be left standing

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Uddhav Thackeray’s ultimate challenge to PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to win the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said either he or Fadnavis would remain (politically active) in the field after the elections.

Thackeray’s ultimatum came while addressing the shakha chiefs (pramukh) of the Shiv Sena (UBT) at Rang Sharda Auditorium on Wednesday. He appealed to them to work harder ahead of the elections, gave them tips and cautioned against the opposite parties.

“Anil Deshmukh has told me how Fadnavis was planning to put me and Aaditya in jail. Now, either you or I will remain,” he said while going all-out against the former CM. He said he was pained to see his own people, his relatives, come marching at his family.

“The way we fought the Lok Sabha elections tired Modi. Now I pity Modi while listening to his speeches. I was not even a city corporator and directly became the CM. I did all that was possible. This is our last challenge because after this there will be nobody standing opposite us,” he added, challenging Modi to come to Maharashtra for campaigning and promising a defeat.

He said the party workers would have to fight to save Mumbai, which was under threat from two businessmen. He promised to scrap the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after coming to power because the civic body (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) could alone take care of the city.

Workers' strength

The ex-CM said his rank and file could defect to other parties, but warned against any betrayal while staying with his party. “Whoever wants to go, go. I will contest with my Shiv Sainiks. I have entered the field with certain aggression. Either I will remain or they will be finished,” he stated further.

Thackeray said he did not have the money, official election symbol and party, and yet was challenging his rivals based on party workers’ strength. “Delhi is not scared of me, but it is scared of you,” he said, reminding the workers of the MVA’s excellent performance in the Lok Sabha elections, which the alliance proposes to repeat in the October state polls.

‘Uddhav’s creating rift’

Reacting to Thackeray's comments, the state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the language the Sena (UBT) chief had used was a sign of mental degradation. He questioned Thackeray’s abilities.

“Such instigating language doesn’t suit Uddhav Thackeray. It would hurt his father, Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said, adding that Uddhav was doing this by quitting Hindutva and depending more on the votes of Muslims and Christians (Uddhav had mentioned in the meeting that these two communities were with him and supported his Hindutva).

Bawankule promised Uddhav a response in the same vein. “Our state has a culture in which all people stay together peacefully. But Thackeray is creating a rift between communities. We object to his divisive language and will respond in the same vein,” said the BJP president.