Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde asserted there was no dispute in the Mahayuti over taking credit for government welfare programmes such as the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' as he kickstarted his Shiv Sena's campaign to create awareness about 10 schemes of his dispensation ahead of the assembly polls

File pic

Listen to this article No dispute in ruling Mahayuti over credit for govt welfare schemes, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde on Tuesday dismissed any disputes within the ruling Mahayuti alliance regarding credit for government welfare schemes, such as the Ladki Bahin Yojana, as he launched his party Shiv Sena's campaign to raise awareness about the 10 key schemes ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Shinde’s political stronghold near Mumbai, the CM stated that leaders and workers from the Mahayuti alliance — comprising the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — are actively engaging with the public to ensure that those eligible for the schemes receive the full benefits of the government programmes.

Shinde highlighted the success of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', a financial assistance programme for women from low-income households. He announced that Shiv Sainiks will begin visiting every household in the state from Tuesday to promote this and other welfare initiatives, reported PTI.

“There is no dispute over who gets credit for the Ladki Bahin Yojana. We are functioning as a unified government. Workers from all three parties are working to ensure that beneficiaries do not miss out on any government schemes,” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said in response to recent political friction within the alliance over credit for the scheme.

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, under which women aged 21-65 receive ₹1,500 per month, has an income cap of ₹2.5 lakh for beneficiaries. Last week, Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena expressed dissatisfaction with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who manages the finance portfolio and announced the scheme, accusing Pawar of overshadowing the initiative.

Desai criticised Pawar for omitting the term "Mukhyamantri" (Chief Minister) from the scheme’s name during public events, arguing that it went against protocol. “The scheme is a state government initiative, and everyone should be recognised for their contributions,” Desai said.

Shiv Sena workers to assist citizens over schemes

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stated that across Maharashtra, Shiv Sainiks will visit 15 families per day to ensure they have access to the benefits of various government schemes. If any family has missed out, the party members will assist in resolving their issues. The campaign also aims to inform people about the government’s pro-people policies.

Launched on Monday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's campaign will focus on raising awareness about key government initiatives, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Prashikshan Yojana, Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana, Mukhyamantri Tirtha Darshan Yojana, and the Mukhyamantri Electricity Pump Bill Waiver Scheme, among others.

The initiative is inspired by the successful 'Shashan Aplya Dhari (administration at your doorstep)' campaign, which benefited five crore people. Shinde noted that of the 2.5 crore beneficiaries targeted under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, 1.6 crore have already received financial aid in their bank accounts. The goal is to ensure that all remaining beneficiaries are reached, and their entitlements are fully delivered.

The awareness campaign aims to cover one crore families within a week, with ongoing activities into the following week. The campaign’s progress will be tracked using a geo-tracking application, Shinde added.

Maharashtra is expected to hold assembly elections in November.

(With PTI inputs)