Jitendra Awhad. File Pic

A case has been registered against NCP-SCP leader Jitendra Awhad for allegedly misleading people by spreading false information about the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and help to farmers, reported news agency ANI.

A case has been registered at Sambhajinagar MIDC Waluj Police Station under Section 353(2) of BNS for allegedly defaming the government by spreading wrong information, reported ANI.

Allegedly, Jitendra Awad had wrongly referred to a GR of the government and alleged that the government has now stopped giving help to the families of suicide victims, reported ANI.

The Maharashtra government launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana on August 17 to provide financial assistance to women and make them more independent and self-reliant. The scheme aims to empower women through financial assistance, providing Rs 1,500 per month to women aged 21-65 with an annual income of less than Rs 2.5 lakh, reported ANI.

The flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme is only applicable to women who belong to financially disadvantaged families. As per the criteria, women from families with less than Rs 2.5 lakh household income per annum are eligible, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday also refuted reports that schemes for the families of farmers who died by suicide will be stopped and said that the government's various schemes will not be stopped because of the implementation of the much ambitious Ladki Bahin Yojana, reported ANI.

Earlier, a week after launching the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' Maharashtra CM Shinde said that he felt satisfied after watching the happiness on the faces of the beneficiaries.

"We stand strong with these Bahini. We want to make them self-reliant," said Maharashtra CM Shinde. The Maharashtra Chief Minister said that he spoke to some of the Bahini (sisters) and said they will use the money to educate their children, take medication and increase whatever little business they do, reported ANI.

Cracks appear in Mahayuti as Sena objects to NCP 'dropping CM's name' from Ladki Bahin scheme ads

Fissures have emerged in Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti over the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' with a Shiv Sena minister raising objection against ally NCP and its president Ajit Pawar for "omitting" Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's name from advertisements and promotional material of the scheme.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, state Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by CM Shinde, expressed disappointment over the Deputy CM Pawar virtually "hijacking" the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, which offers a financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women in the state.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)