Jitendra Awhad received threat call allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Monday

Jitendra Awhad. File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad receives threat call x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad received threat call allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on Monday, reported the ANI.

Jitendra Awhad reacted to the question of receiving a threat call and refused to comment.

"All these things go on, received many threat calls like this. I won't comment on that," Jitendra Awhad told the ANI.

A person reportedly named Rohit made a threatening call from Australia and the gang is said to have demanded lakhs of rupees from Jitendra Awhad, according to the ANI.

Reacting to PM Narendra Modi's remarks on minority and said that there are Sikhs, Jews, Buddhists, and several other religions and this kind of statement from the Prime Minister is not acceptable.

"Such a statement does not suit the Prime Minister of the country. There are Sikhs, Jews, Buddhists, and several other religions. If the Prime Minister of this country targets only one religion, he degrades the dignity of his position. This is the pressure of the first phase of elections," he said, the ANI reported on Monday.

While addressing an election rally, PM Modi took several jibes at Congress and said the "royal family" of the party will not be in a position to vote for the party as Congress is not contesting the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

"These days those who left Congress tell one thing very seriously, they are all saying that Congress is no longer Congress, it has gone into the grasp of urban Naxals. Congress is now in the grab of Communists. One of our friends asked them how can you say this, they said look at their (Congress) manifesto. See the Congress manifesto of this election. What Congress has said in its manifesto is serious and worrying. And it is their attempt to implement the Maoist thinking. They have said that if Congress government is formed, there will be survey of property belonging to each person. How much gold our sisters have, that will be found out, calculated," PM Modi said, the news agency reported.

"Our tribal families have silver, that will be evaluated,...how much property government employees have, money, job that will be probed. Not only this, they have said that the gold that the sisters have, and other property, that will be distributed equally. Is it acceptable to you? Does the government have a right to snatch your property? Does the government have the right to take the wealth built by you with your hard work?" PM Modi asked, according to the ANI.

He said the gold that mothers and sisters have is not for show only, it is linked to their self-respect.

(with ANI inputs)

