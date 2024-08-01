NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car was attacked on Thursday evening in south Mumbai by some people allegedly over his remarks against former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati. The assailants hit the MLA's SUV with sticks and also pelted a stone at the vehicle

Jitendra Awhad had slammed former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati over the violence at Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur in July during the demolition of encroachments there. File pic

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car was attacked on Thursday evening in south Mumbai by three-four people allegedly over his remarks against former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sambhaji Chhatrapati.

The assailants hit the rear part of the Member of Legislative Assembly's (MLA) SUV with sticks and also pelted a stone, when the car was about to take the Eastern Freeway from CSMT area to proceed to Thane.

The attackers raised slogans in support of Sambhaji Chhatrapati and then fled.

An officer from Dongri police station said that they are probing into the incident.

Awhad had slammed former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati over the violence at Vishalgad fort in Kolhapur last month during the demolition of encroachments there.

Talking to reporters, Awhad also said that Kolhapur MP Shahu Chhatrapati, who is the father of Sambhaji Chhatrapati, was not happy with the violence.

"If Sambhaji Chhatrapati is a descendant by birth, I am the descendant by ideology," Awhad said.

The violence broke out on July 14 after members of right wing outfits, led by Sambhaji Chhatrapati, were stopped at the base of the fort for violating prohibitory orders.

The opposition has claimed the anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad fort was aimed at one community.

Speaking about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claim that he went to meet the BJP's central leadership in Delhi in disguise, Awhad said," You are after power to such an extent that you feel the need to change your appearance and name. This is mockery of national security."

Awhad also attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the party's recent statements against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and said the country and its soil was the caste of the Lok Sabha leader of opposition.

(With PTI inputs)