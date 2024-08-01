The NCP legislator, however, held a protest outside the district Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Akola, alleging that the police were taking no against the accused and shielding them

Amol Mitkari. Pic.X

An official said that the police on Thursday detained four Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in connection with the attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Amol Mitkari's car in Akola two days ago, reported news agency PTI.

The NCP legislator, however, held a protest outside the district Superintendent of Police (SP) office in Akola, alleging that the police were taking no against the accused and shielding them, reported PTI.

MNS workers on Tuesday damaged NCP MLC Amol Mitkari's car in Akola after he criticised MNS chief Raj Thackeray for targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar over recent water-logging in Pune.

Police later registered an FIR against 13 MNS workers and office-bearers, including its Akola district women's wing president, under various charges, including unlawful assembly, mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), reported PTI.

Raj Thackeray had criticised Ajit Pawar over flooding in some areas of Pune due to the discharge from a dam amid heavy rainfall last week.

Hitting back at the MNS chief, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari had said the "most unsuccessful person" in Maharashtra politics should not comment on the work done by Ajit Pawar, the MLA from Baramati in Pune district, reported PTI.

"A case has been registered against 13 MNS workers in the vandalism case. Of them, three were arrested earlier and a court has granted bail to them. Four others were detained today," a police official said, reported PTI.

Around 11 am, NCP MLC Amol Mitkari along with his daughter and brother launched a sit-in protest outside the Akola SP office demanding the arrest of all the accused.

"After the incident of car vandalism, there is an atmosphere of terror among people. Due to the support of the personnel of the local crime branch, some accused can walk free. But I will complain about it to the home minister and the chief minister to seek the arrest of all accused," he said, reported PTI.

"The police are not taking the matter seriously," he said, reported PTI.

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari later withdrew his protest after meeting Akola SP Bachchan Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)