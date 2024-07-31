MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 July,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari escapes attack as MNS protests his criticism of Thackeray

Mitkari’s vandalised car. Pic/X

Angered by the remarks made about their leader Raj Thackeray, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers vandalised NCP (AP) legislator Amol Mitkari’s car in Akola on Tuesday. The workers reportedly chased Mitkari with the intention of hurting him, but the MLC escaped before he could be reached. MNS workers waited for Mitkari at the government rest house where he had come for official business. The police avoided further clashes between the MNS and NCP workers.




They were upset because the MLC had called Raj Thackeray ‘suparibaz’ [who works for others in exchange for benefits]. Mitkari’s reaction had come in response to Thackeray’s criticism of deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s in regards to devastating floods in Pune. The MLC had questioned the MNS chief’s credibility and dared him to talk further against Pawar.


Talking to local reporters, Mitkari said he was not afraid of such attacks. “It is so wrong if they (MNS) think that they will come to power in Mahayuti (NDA) by doing such things. This gundagiri will not work in Maharashtra. I have complained to the district chief of police,” he said.

In response, the MNS leader from Akola, Gajanan Kale reiterated the allegations of an irrigation scam against Ajit Pawar. “His family (Ajit Pawar) faced defeats twice. What are you talking about Raj Sabeb’s failure? If Pawar has the guts, he should form his own party instead of stealing the uncle’s, and get at least two MLAs elected. You stole the party and were nearly exhausted to get just one MP elected in the Lok Sabha elections. So, be within your limits and don’t ever try to teach us,” added Kale.

