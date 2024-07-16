Breaking News
Konkan Railway restored
Rain boosts Mumbai’s water reserves, more showers ahead!
Thane road ‘disappears’ weeks after being repaired
Mumbai: IMA resists move to standardise hospital rates
Pune Police can’t find Puja Khedkar’s parents booked in Arms Act case
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MNSs path forward Raj Thackeray to decide on expanding beyond Marathi pride and alliances soon after consulting party leaders

MNS's path forward: Raj Thackeray to decide on expanding beyond Marathi pride and alliances soon after consulting party leaders

Premium

Updated on: 16 July,2024 11:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ronak Mastakar | ronak.mastakar@mid-day.com

Top

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said party leaders are currently travelling across the state to gather data for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.

MNS's path forward: Raj Thackeray to decide on expanding beyond Marathi pride and alliances soon after consulting party leaders

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Raj Thackeray-led MNS is gearing up for upcoming assembly polls with renewed energy
  2. Competing against well-entrenched parties requires MNS to boost its org strength
  3. Ahead of Maha assembly elections, MNS is focusing on revitalising its grassroots org

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is gearing up for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with renewed energy. The political arena in Maharashtra is dominated by established parties like the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Competing against these well-entrenched parties requires the MNS to boost its organisational strength and voter outreach significantly.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra navnirman sena raj thackeray Maharashtra Assembly Polls mumbai mumbai news indian politics

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK