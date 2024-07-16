MNS's path forward: Raj Thackeray to decide on expanding beyond Marathi pride and alliances soon after consulting party leaders

MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said party leaders are currently travelling across the state to gather data for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections.
Raj Thackeray. File Pic
Key Highlights
- Raj Thackeray-led MNS is gearing up for upcoming assembly polls with renewed energy
- Competing against well-entrenched parties requires MNS to boost its org strength
- Ahead of Maha assembly elections, MNS is focusing on revitalising its grassroots org
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is gearing up for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections with renewed energy. The political arena in Maharashtra is dominated by established parties like the Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Competing against these well-entrenched parties requires the MNS to boost its organisational strength and voter outreach significantly.