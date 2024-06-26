No order from Raj Thackeray to support any party in Maharashtra legislative council polls, says MNS leader

The Maharashtra legislative council polls were being held on Wednesday in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies of the Maharashtra legislative council

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande on Wednesday said there was no order for them from party chief Raj Thackeray to vote for any particular party in the polls underway on Wednesday for four seats of the Maharashtra legislative council, reported news agency PTI.

Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supported the ruling Mahayuti in the state, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In the Konkan Graduates constituency, there is a direct fight between sitting BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare and Congress candidate Ramesh Keer.

Last month, the MNS fielded filmmaker Abhijit Panse from the Konkan Graduates seat but he later withdrew from the fray.

Asked about the MNS stand for the Maharashtra legislative council polls after it supported the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha elections, Deshpande told reporters in Mumbai, "We are free to vote today for any candidate of our choice. There is no order from our leader Raj Thackeray to vote for a particular party or candidate," reported PTI.

The MNS electors will vote as per their individual choice, he added, reported PTI.

As many as 4.29 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies, an official told PTI.

Polling began at 7 am in the four seats, where the elections became necessary as the terms of sitting members are expiring in July.

Results will be declared on July 1.

Among the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, the Shiv Sena (UBT) is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers seats, while the Congress has fielded its candidate in the Konkan Graduates constituency.

From the ruling side, the BJP is contesting the Mumbai Graduates, Konkan Graduates seats and backing an independent candidate in the Mumbai Teachers constituency.

(With inputs from PTI)