Rainstorm disrupts Mumbai, challenges state leadership

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde defends response as waterlogging eases; legislature session halted

The Monday rains posed a challenge for state leadership, which had to oversee relief measures and address the Opposition’s allegations regarding waterlogging in Mumbai. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and others managing the city civic body were criticised for the situation. Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the issue in the Houses, informing members that the crisis had eased by early afternoon.

System worked better: CM

After reviewing the situation, Shinde told reporters that waterlogging on city roads was cleared more quickly than in previous years. “We experienced rainfall ranging from 267 to 300 mm in a short period. Yet, the roads were cleared more swiftly than ever. Isn’t that good?” he said, adding that while the results were positive, there was still room for improvement.



Shinde urged opponents not to politicise the rains. “What we did in the past two years could have been done earlier. We have constructed concrete roads to reduce potholes. The holding capacity at chronic waterlogging sites such as Hind Mata and subways has helped reduce waterlogging,” Shinde added, noting that pump gates at the Mithi River mouth would further alleviate the crisis by facilitating the pumping of Mithi water into the ocean during high tides.

Session work halted

Like other institutions, the rainstorm disrupted the ongoing Monsoon session of the state legislature. Most legislators, officers, and employees struggled to reach the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. Those who did were concerned about returning home. Given the difficulties, both Houses met briefly and then adjourned for the day.

Minister experiences the fury

Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Anil Bhaidas Patil and his party MLC Amol Mitkari had to leave their long-distance train and walk on the tracks in the Kurla yard area. Several legislators from western and northern Maharashtra could not reach the Vidhan Bhavan as their trains were stranded or cancelled. Later, Patil informed reporters that, based on his own experience, he had issued an advisory to the railway administration.

He suggested that trains should not stop between stations, as passengers might have to walk to the nearest station, which is dangerous during rain. “Trains should be taken to the platform, or they should not depart a station if they cannot reach the next platform,” he added.