Mumbai rains: Andheri subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar TT and other major roads closed due to waterlogging

Updated on: 08 July,2024 08:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

he Mumbai Traffic Police advised motorists to take note of the roads closed due to waterlogging

Mumbai rains: Andheri subway, Hindmata Junction, Dadar TT and other major roads closed due to waterlogging

Vehicles wade through waterlogged road at King circle near Gandhi Market. Pic/Shadab Khan

Some of the important roads in the city were closed for traffic on after heavy rains hit Mumbai on Monday, the officials said.


Due to the Mumbai rains on Monday, the Andheri subway in western suburbs, Hindmata Junction and Dadar TT in central Mumbai were shut after waterlogging in the evening, the official said.


The Mumbai Traffic Police advised motorists to take note of the roads shut. 


In a post on X, the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote, "Andheri subway is closed temporarily due to water logging. Traffic is diverted to S.V Road. The commuters are requested to take note."

In an another post, it said, "Hindmata Junction is closed temporarily due to waterlogging. Commuters are requested to take note."

"Dadar TT is closed temporarily due to waterlogging. Commuters are requested to take note," the traffic police said.

Apart from Dadar TT, Sakkar Panchayat Chowk Sewri Wadala Road was also closed temporarily due to waterlogging, the Mumbai Traffic Police wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional weather office on Monday issued a red alert for Mumbai. The city was pounded by heavy rains and its adjoining areas also witnessed showers.

The IMD also issued a red alert for Raigad and Ratnagiri. An Orange alert was issued Palghar and Thane district in Maharashtra.

According to the IMD, a red alert warning was issued for Mumbai. It said, "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely."

The orange alert issued for Thane and Palghar district said, "heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (50-60 kmph) at isolated places was very likely." 

Heavy rains pounded Mumbai and adjoining areas, severely affecting the Central Railway's suburban services due to waterlogging on tracks and also hit the airport operations leading to 50 flight cancellations on Monday.

The rain mayhem led to inundation of many low-lying areas in the city, impacting vehicular movement, and people were seen wading through flooded streets.

The state government declared a holiday for all schools in Mumbai, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

