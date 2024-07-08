Breaking News
Mumbai rains: IMD issues heavy rains warning for city

Updated on: 08 July,2024 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for 9th July followed by a green alert on 10th July

Screenshots of district wise alert maps issued by IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai on 8th July as part of impact based forecast. 


Apart from this, the IMD has also issued a yellow alert for tomorrow (9th July) followed by a green alert on 10th July and again has issued heavy rainfall warning for 11th and 12th July.


Sunil Kamble, director of the IMD Colaba Station, told mid-day, “An orange alert was declared on Monday and a yellow alert has been issued for today. Following this, July 10 is a green day, and July 11 and 12 are again marked as yellow (yellow alert). As of now, there are no alerts for July 13 and 14.”


Check below the forecast for Mumbai (Data Source - IMD Website)

Date  Forecast Minimum Temp Maximum Temp
08-07-2024 Heavy Rainfall 25.0 28.0

09-07-2024

Heavy Rainfall

24.0

29.0

10-07-2024

Moderate Rainfall

25.0

30.0

11-07-2024

Heavy Rainfall 

26.0

30.0

12-07-2024

Heavy Rainfall

25.0

29.0

13-07-2024

Partly cloudy sky in the morning hours becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall

24.0

29.0

14-07-2024

Partly cloudy sky in the morning hours becoming generally cloudy sky towards evening or night with possibility of rain or thundershowers accompanied with squall

24.0

29.0

 

