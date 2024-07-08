The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: CM Eknath Shinde chairs high-level meeting; directs agencies to be on high alert x 00:00

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation in the state. He also directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert.

In a message on social media platform X, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that life has been disrupted in Mumbai due to heavy rains, saying, "There is a traffic jam on the roads and the traffic on the railway line has also been affected. The work of removing water from the track is going on by the railway administration and efforts are on to restore the traffic soon."

ADVERTISEMENT

मुंबईत सर्वत्र मुसळधार पाऊस झाल्यामुळे जनजीवन विस्कळीत झाले आहे. रस्त्यावर वाहतूक कोंडी झाली असून रेल्वे मार्गावरील वाहतूकही बाधित झाली आहे. ट्रॅकवरील पाणी काढण्याचे काम रेल्वे प्रशासनाकडून सुरू असून लवकरच वाहतूक पूर्वपदावर आणण्याचे प्रयत्न सुरू आहेत. सर्व आपत्कालीन यंत्रणांना… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) July 8, 2024

"I have directed all emergency agencies to be on high alert. Citizens should go out only if necessary. I am also appealing to the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Police Administration and Emergency Services to cooperate," CM Shinde added in his post.

The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement, "Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is chairing a high-level meeting at the Disaster Control Room to review the flood situation in the state and Mumbai due to heavy rains. Mumbai Guardian Minister MP Lodha, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and others are present."

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai for July 9, Tuesday. The city is expected to receive very heavy rain in the next 24 hours.

Mumbai recorded heavy rainfall on Monday morning, leading to traffic jams and waterlogging.

Amid Mumbai rains, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Colaba recorded 83. 8 mm of rainfall and Santacruz recorded 267.9 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Mumbai city received a total of 2547 mm of rainfall, which is 27 per cent of the average annual rain during the same period.

Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services, said the civic body.

Water-logging was reported from Worli, Buntara Bhavan, in Kurla East, King's Circle area of Mumbai, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station amid Mumbai rains.

The civic body also said that Powai Lake, one of the most important lakes in the BMC area, started overflowing around 4:45 a.m. today following heavy rains.

"Powai Lake, one of the most important artificial lakes in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, started overflowing around 4.45 am today. With a water holding capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake's water is used only for industrial purposes," the BMC posted on X.