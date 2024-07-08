Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Metro Yellow Line 2B and Red Line 7 services prove to be most reliable for commuters

Updated on: 08 July,2024 09:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Despite the heavy rains and challenging weather conditions, Metro Yellow Lines 2A and Red Line 7 have continued to operate smoothly

Mumbai rains: Metro Yellow Line 2B and Red Line 7 services prove to be most reliable for commuters
Amidst the incessant rains disrupting local train services and causing water-logged roads in Mumbai and its suburban areas, Metro Yellow Line 2B and Red Line 7 services have proven to be the most reliable travel companions for commuters. With their impeccable punctuality and high ridership, these services have demonstrated their superiority as the best travel modes in any season.


The Metro services have also demonstrated exceptional punctuality, achieving a 100% punctuality rate. By 6 pm on Monday, the Metro ridership reached 1,41,949 passengers, supported by 282 services. To accommodate the increased demand during the monsoon season, an additional 24 services have been introduced, ensuring passenger convenience and safety from the onset of the monsoon.


Despite the heavy rains and challenging weather conditions, Metro Yellow Lines 2A and Red Line 7 have continued to operate smoothly, providing a dependable mode of transportation for Mumbaikars. The metro system's advanced infrastructure and dedicated staff ensure that services remain uninterrupted, making it the preferred choice for commuters.


Recent Mumbai Metro Ridership Trends on Monday till 6 pm. 

- 08-Jul-24: 1,41,949

- 01-Jul-24: 1,48,221

- 24-Jun-24: 1,47,897

- 17-Jun-24: 1,12,587

- 10-Jun-24: 1,41,327

