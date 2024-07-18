Maharashtra: Congress demands action over Vishalgad violence

Vijay Wadettiwar said the Vishalgad violence was politically motivated, spurred by the recent Lok Sabha election victory of a progressive candidate in Kolhapur.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar has demanded a high-level investigation into the violence that occurred during an anti-encroachment drive at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur. He also called for action against the local authorities, including the collector and police superintendent.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Vishalgad violence, Wadettiwar said that anti-social groups targeted a certain community in the name of eliminating encroachments. He alleged that the violence in Gazapur, Vishalgad, was government-sponsored and demanded that the main culprit be identified, reported PTI.

"The violence at Gazapur in Vishalgad was government-sponsored," Wadettiwar alleged and demanded that the main accused should be unmasked. "The unfortunate incident happened in the presence of the collector and superintendent of police. The collector should be transferred and the superintendent of police should be suspended," he said.

According to the report, the anti-encroachment campaign got violent on Vishalgad on Sunday, when a mob threw stones at police officers and damaged property, leading to the arrest of 21 people. The situation worsened when right-wing activists, led by Maratha royal and former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, were stopped at the fort's base due to prohibitory orders.

At a press conference, Wadettiwar said that the Vishalgad violence was politically motivated, spurred by the recent Lok Sabha election victory of a progressive candidate in Kolhapur. He also chastised the police for inaction during the violence, arguing that the encroachment issue could have been resolved through conversation, the PTI report.

"The violence was engineered keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections. Those indulging in violence cannot be followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Hence, the government must find out who are the culprits," Wadettiwar said.

According to the report, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, including Kolhapur MP Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and MLC Satej Patil, paid a visit to Vishalgad on Tuesday. Chhatrapati Shahu requested tranquilly at the place.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reaffirmed the government's resolve to legally address encroachment issues at Vishalgad Fort. He urged opposition leaders to clarify their stance on the issue, emphasising the need to protect ancient sites while controlling unlawful developments.

Vishalgad Fort is historically significant in Maratha history, as it served as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's sanctuary in 1660. In 1844, it was the location of a rebellion against the British-installed Brahmin regent.

