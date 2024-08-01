It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM said

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday congratulated shooter Swapnil Kusale for clinching an Olympic bronze medal in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, saying he has made the country proud.

It is a matter of pride that Kusale, who belongs to Maharashtra, has brought laurels to the country through his achievements in the world of sports, the CM said and extended his wishes for the shooter's future endeavours in the sport, reported PTI.

Kusale clinched the first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Games here on Thursday. All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events, reported PTI.

Ajit Pawar, deputy CM and head of the Maharashtra Olympic Association, said Kusale, who hails from Kolhapur district, had fulfilled Maharashtra's dreams.

"Congratulations to our very own Kolhapur boy on bringing glory to the country by winning a bronze medal in the 50m air rifle shooting. I salute his determination and hard work. May you continue to shine and keep making Kolhapur and the whole of India proud," Pawar said, reported PTI.

The 28-year-old has been competing in international events since 2012 but had to wait 12 years to make his Olympics 2024 debut at the Paris Games.

Kusale's medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded shooter Swapnil Kusale's bronze-winning performance at the Olympics 2024 as "exceptional", noting he is the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the category.

PM Modi said on X, "Exceptional performance by Swapnil Kusale! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics 2024. His performance is special because he's shown great resilience and skills. He is also the first Indian athlete to win a medal in this category. Every Indian is filled with happiness."

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated India shooter Swapnil Kusale.

"Heartiest congratulations to Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics! He has become the first Indian to win a medal in Men's 50m rifle 3 positions category. It is for the first time that India has won three medals in shooting events in the same Olympic Games. The entire shooting contingent has done India proud. I extend my best wishes to all our players for the upcoming events. I wish Swapnil Kusale wins more laurels in the future," the President said in a post on X.

(With inputs from PTI)