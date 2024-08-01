Breaking News
Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale adds third medal to India's tally, clinches bronze in men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions Final

This achievement marks India’s third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, further enhancing the nation's medal tally

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale adds third medal to India's tally, clinches bronze in men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions Final

Swapnil Kusale (Pic: AFP)

Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale adds third medal to India's tally, clinches bronze in men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions Final
Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.


Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.



The 28-year-old's medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.


All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

Also Read: Then Dhoni, now Swapnil Kusale, the inspirational story of ticket collector

The last time a 50m rifle shooter made it to the Olympic finals was in 2012 London when Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event, a discipline which has been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale, who was a ticket collector, draws inspiration from cricket icon MS Dhoni.

More updates to follow...

