Paris Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale adds third medal to India's tally, clinches bronze in men's 50m Rifle 3-Positions Final

Swapnil Kusale (Pic: AFP)

Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale clinched the first-ever Olympic bronze in the 50m rifle 3 positions event, taking the country's overall tally to three at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Kusale shot an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final to finish third after being placed sixth at one stage.

The 28-year-old's medal comes following the stunning performance of Manu Bhaker, who clinched the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol bronze alongside Sarabjot Singh.

All three medals so far for India have come in shooting events.

The last time a 50m rifle shooter made it to the Olympic finals was in 2012 London when Joydeep Karmakar finished fourth in the 50m rifle prone event, a discipline which has been discontinued at the Olympics.

Kusale, who was a ticket collector, draws inspiration from cricket icon MS Dhoni.

